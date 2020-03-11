Live Election Night coverage: U.S. Rep. Colin Allred keeps his seat

WFAA is providing updates all day long as the final voters head to the polls.

Editor's Note: This story will be continuously updated on Election Day. Scroll to the bottom of this article for links to resources and other information for voters.

Polling places across North Texas were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. As long as a voter was in line by 7 p.m., they were be allowed to vote, according to Texas law.

Millions have already cast their ballots across Texas during early voting, whether in-person or by mail, but more voters are still expected to turn out on Election Day itself to vote in the 2020 general election.

Live updates:

9:56 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the state of New Hampshire for Joe Biden.

9:36 p.m.: With 298 of 528 precincts reporting, Democratic Rep. Colin Allred keeps his seat after running against business owner Genevieve Collins. He flipped the seat two years ago.

9:35 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the state of Missouri for President Trump.

9:04 p.m.: Collin County is now reporting results from 14 of 102 total voting centers, putting President Trump ahead of Joe Biden 51.18% to 47.13%.

9:00 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the state of Kansas for President Trump. Polls in Iowa are closed.

8:55 p.m.: In Denton County, with 63 of 193 precincts reporting, President Trump leads the presidential race 53.08% to joe Biden's 45.39%.

In Collin County, with only four of 102 voting centers reporting results, President Trump leads Biden 51.15% to 47.19%.

8:53 p.m.: Sen. John Cornyn tweeted a statement after winning the U.S. Senate race:

It is the honor of my life to serve Texas in the U.S. Senate. Inspired by your trust and your patriotism, I will continue to be a strong voice for our values in Washington. Thank you, Texas! - SJC pic.twitter.com/t9VFcjubNK — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) November 4, 2020

Cornyn, according to his campaign staff, was watching results alongside that staff tonight. He is expected to make a virtual victory speech via Zoom later tonight.

8:41 p.m.: A spokesperson for MJ Hegar said Hegar called Sen. John Cornyn around 8:20 p.m. to concede the U.S. Senate race.

Gov. Greg Abbott has already congratulated Cornyn, saying, "I know [Cornyn] will continue to be a powerful voice for Texans in the United States Senate."

Cornyn's press office confirmed the call to WFAA.

This will be Cornyn's fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

Hegar tweeted an official statement:

I'm so proud and incredibly grateful for all of your support. Together, we've worked so hard, and overcome so much, shattering expectations along the way. We’ve built a powerful grassroots movement from the ground up, and I know our fight here in Texas is far from over. — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) November 4, 2020

8:37 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the state of Colorado for Joe Biden.

8:30 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the District of Columbia for Joe Biden.

8:15 p.m.: ABC News is projecting that Sen. John Cornyn will win the U.S. Senate race against MJ Hegar, but as we know, there are still a lot of votes that have yet to be counted. As of 8:15 p.m., with 422 of 9,554 precincts reporting, Cornyn had almost 500,000 more votes than Hegar.

8:09 p.m.:

Sen. John Cornyn had a sizable lead over Democratic opponent M.J. Hegar as the very earliest votes began coming in, but the race is far from over.

Cornyn is watching results with his campaign staff instead of at a traditional large watch party. Because of COVID, the senator decided he would go virtual on election night, though he did have several in-person events during his campaign - especially in the final days.

His campaign staff did not share details on how Cornyn spent Election Day. But he was active on Twitter, retweeting support for several down-ballot Texas Republicans throughout the day.

Cornyn voted early in the Austin area about a week ago.

-Reporter Teresa Woodard

8:06 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Louisiana and Nebraska for President Trump and has called the states of New York and New Mexico for Joe Biden.

8:00 p.m.: Polls are closed in Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado and Michigan and are fully closed in Texas — all key battleground states.

The story tonight in texas, though, is the early voting results in Tarrant County, which shows President Trump and Joe Biden neck-and-neck with voting totals.

7:54 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the state of Indiana for President Trump.

7:45 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the state of Arkansas for President Trump.

7:39 p.m.: The Texas Secretary of State tweeted that its elections results webpage is experiencing technical difficulties and they are working on fixing it.

7:18 p.m.: Dallas County Elections workers have a long night ahead of them after record voter turnout at polling sites across the area.

There was a steady flow of voters filing at the Duncanville Library on Tuesday. As the deadline to vote approached, county elections workers were waiting outside the building.

When the polling site officially closed at 7 p.m., a crowd of elections staffers waited to unload a white truck with tables and machines to begin post-elections procedures.

Workers say it will be a long night of processing and counting ballots from this election.

— WFAA reporter Demond Fernandez

7:02 p.m.: Tarrant County is reporting 101,369 votes Tuesday.

7:02 p.m.: The Associated Press is calling the following states in the presidential race:

President Trump: Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma

Joe Biden: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island

7:00 p.m.: Polls are now closed in most of Texas, a key battleground state. Polls in Hidalgo County and some parts of West Texas are open for another hour. If you are in line before polls close, you will still be able to vote.

Polls are also closed in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Maine, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Mississippi, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Delaware, Illinois, Missouri, Washington, D.C. and most of Michigan.

6:58 p.m.: The Associated Press has called South Carolina for President Trump.

6:52 p.m.: Tarrant County is reporting 100,568 votes Tuesday with minutes to go until the polls close.

6:42 p.m.: The Associated Press has called the state of Virginia for Joe Biden.

6:30 p.m.: Polls are now closed in North Carolina, a key battleground state. Mail ballots can't be counted until Election Day, but the state expects to report early-in person votes and mail ballots cast before Election Day shortly after polls are closed. Election Day ballots will be counted last.

Polls are also closed in West Virginia and Ohio. The Associated Press has called the state of West Virginia for President Trump.

6:20 p.m.: There are currently no long wait times in Dallas County. Remember, if you are in line before 7 p.m., you will still be able to vote.

6:05 p.m.: As of 6 p.m., Collin County has had 34,709 voters cast ballots on Election Day.

6:01 p.m.: The first projected vote tallies in the presidential election are now in. The Associated Press has called the state of Vermont for Joe Biden and the state of Kentucky for President Donald Trump.

6 p.m.: Polls are now closed in Florida and Georgia, two key battleground states. Florida allows mail ballots to be counted before Election Day, which means voters can expect to see more advanced results Tuesday night.

Georgia, however, does not allow mail ballots to be counted until after polls close on Election Day.

Polls are also closed in Indiana, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia.

5:38 p.m.: Tarrant County just reported 90,686 votes so far on Election Day.

Here's a total of how many people have voted in the four big counties in North Texas today:

Dallas County: 90,429

Tarrant County: 90,686

Collin County: 31,997

Denton County: 27,573

So far, that's a total of 240,685 votes in those counties Tuesday.

5:00 p.m.: As of 4:50 p.m., the following Dallas County voting locations have a wait time of 40 minutes or more:

Las Colinas Elementary School

H. Bob Daniel Senior Intermediate School

Duncanville Library

Hector P. Garcia Middle School

Elisha M. Pease Elementary School

S.S. Conner Elementary School

Lake Highlands North Recreation Center

Liberty Grove Elementary School

Also as of 5 p.m., 31,997 voters have voted in Collin County.

4:50 p.m.: So far in Denton County, 27,573 voters have voted on Election Day.

4:40 p.m.: As of 4:11 p.m., Dallas County voters have cast 90,429 ballots. Tarrant County is reporting 81,964 votes.

3:59 p.m.: Hidalgo County announced on Tuesday that polls within the county will remain open until 8 p.m. — an hour later than normal.

Ten polling places experienced problems Tuesday morning, which temporarily prevented some voters from checking in.

All 74 polling locations in Hidalgo County are now open and operating normally.

“Making sure our voters have the opportunity to cast their ballot is our utmost priority,” Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón said in a news release. “Extending the closure of the polls to 8 p.m. will provide that opportunity to the voters of Hidalgo County.”

3:47 p.m.: More than 200,000 North Texans have cast their ballots in the four major counties.

As of 3:47 p.m., here are the Election Day voting numbers as provided by election officials:

Denton County: 24,000

Dallas County: 82,711

Tarrant County: 67,659

Collin County: 20,000

3:06 p.m.: Dallas, Tarrant and Collin counties have provided websites that show wait times at polling locations. Denton County's website does not show wait times.

In Tarrant County, the Blue Mound City Hall and the Southeast Branch Library have wait times of over 60 minutes, according to the website.

In Dallas County, there were more than 40 minute wait times Singley Academy, Hector P. Garcia Middle School, Boude Storey Middle School, Bill J. Priest Institute, El Centro College main campus, Skyline High School, Conner Elementary School, according to the website.

In Collin County, all locations on the map were green, meaning a wait time of less than 20 minutes.

2:41 p.m.: The line at the Arlington Public Library has decreased, after this morning there was an hour-long wait time reported by election officials.

#ELECTION2020 : No line at the Arlington Public Library Southeast Branch.



We came over here to check it out because at one point, the county’s website said the voter wait time here was over an hour.



As of 2:25pm, there is no line.@wfaa #ElectionDay #VoteTexas pic.twitter.com/2PqGyG5l4k — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) November 3, 2020

2:22 p.m.: More than 20,000 votes have been cast in Collin County. Election officials say they expect 50,000 votes and 77% voter turnout, said Bruce Sherbet, elections administrator.

1:56 p.m.: Denton County has had more than 19,000 votes so far Tuesday.

Election Day votes cast so far today in Denton County: 19,761. Early voting by contrast shattered records with 67.4% of registered voters casting ballots. @wfaa — Kevin Reece (@KevinReeceWFAA) November 3, 2020

12:45 p.m.: Dallas County has had more than 60,000 voters turn out on Election Day, Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted. They've also received more than 74,000 mail-in ballots, for a total turnout so far of 866,505 people. That is 62% of the county's registered voters.

12:30 p.m.: More than 50,000 people have now cast their ballots on Election Day in Tarrant County. Turnout is nearing 60% of all registered voters with more than 717,000 ballots cast.

12:20 p.m.: A voting party is underway outside St. Luke Community Church, a polling place in Dallas, WFAA's Demond Fernandez said. Music is playing and volunteers are cheering on voters as they cast their ballots.

It’s a voting party outside St. Luke Community United Methodists Church in Dallas. It’s Political Social Action Ministry is playing music and handing out snacks and PPE donated by local attorneys. They’re also transporting voters from Frazier Courts to polling sites. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/HpcwIj0JJV — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) November 3, 2020

12 p.m.: Polling locations across Denton County, including the ballot drop-off spot, have been fairly quiet, WFAA's Kevin Reece reports, with very little activity even with the start of the lunch hour.

11:45 a.m.: It's been a mostly quiet day at the polls in Johnson County, WFAA's Eric Alvarez reports, with little, if any lines at polling places.

11:15 a.m.: While there are a number of voting locations in Dallas County that do not have wait times over 40 minutes, at least 11 locations do.

LAKESIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1100 Village Parkway in Coppell



W. H. GASTON MIDDLE SCHOOL 9565 Mercer Dr. in Dallas

SKILLMAN SOUTHWESTERN BRANCH LIBRARY 5707 Skillman St. in Dallas

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR LEARNING CENTER 1817 Warren Ave. in Dallas

S.S. CONNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 3037 Green Meadow Dr. in Dallas

JAMES MADISON HIGH SCHOOL 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dallas

DUNCANVILLE LIBRARY 201 James Collins Blvd. in Duncanville

REED MIDDLE SCHOOL 530 E. Freeman St. in Duncanville

SOUTH GARLAND BRANCH LIBRARY 4845 Broadway Blvd. in Garland

GOLDEN MEADOWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1726 Travis St. in Garland

NIMITZ HIGH SCHOOL 100 W. Oakdale Road in Irving



11 a.m.: Among the supporters helping urge voters with their decision outside the AAC are “Lady Gaga” and “Miss America,” WFAA's Chris Sadeghi reports.

10:30 a.m.: More than 700,000 people in Tarrant County have now cast a ballot in the 2020 election, and more than 33,000 of those votes have been cast in the first few hours of Election Day.

While most polling locations have low wait times in the county, the Elzie Odom Athletic Center in Arlington is currently experiencing wait times upwards of an hour.

10:15 a.m.: While there are a number of voting locations in Dallas County that do not have wait times over 40 minutes, at least 13 locations do.

ADDISON FIRE STATION NO. 1 4798 Airport Pkwy. in Addison

LAKESIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1100 Village Parkway in Coppell



AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas

EXALL RECREATION CENTER 1355 Adair St. in Dallas

SKILLMAN SOUTHWESTERN BRANCH LIBRARY 5707 Skillman St. in Dallas

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR LEARNING CENTER 1817 Warren Ave. in Dallas

WILLIAM B TRAVIS ACADEMY 3001 McKinney Ave. in Dallas

OAKLAWN BRANCH LIBRARY 4100 Cedar Springs Road in Dallas

JAMES MADISON HIGH SCHOOL 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dallas

T.G. TERRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 6661 Greenspan Ave. in Dallas

SOUTH GARLAND BRANCH LIBRARY 4845 Broadway Blvd. in Garland

GOLDEN MEADOWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1726 Travis St. in Garland

NIMITZ HIGH SCHOOL 100 W. Oakdale Road in Irving



9:40 a.m.: Nearly 27,000 voters cast their ballots in the first two hours of Election Day in Dallas County, Judge Clay Jenkins said on Twitter. Tarrant County had reported nearly 25,000 by 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.: At least eight polling sites in Dallas County are currently experiencing wait times over 40 minutes, including the American Airlines Center mega site, according to a map provided by the county. They are:

LAKESIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1100 Village Parkway in Coppell



AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER 2500 Victory Ave. in Dallas

EXALL RECREATION CENTER 1355 Adair St. in Dallas

SKILLMAN SOUTHWESTERN BRANCH LIBRARY 5707 Skillman St. in Dallas

CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 302 E. Freeman St. in Duncanville

AUSTIN ACADEMY 1125 Beverly Drive in Garland

NORTHLAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1626 Bosque Drive in Garland

BETTY WARMACK LIBRARY 760 Bardin Road in Grand Prairie



9:15 a.m.: The AAC had seen a long line that stretched the entire north side of the AAC, but that was back down to just a few dozen voters at 9 a.m. One woman told WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi it took her about 40 minutes to get through to vote.

When asked why she waited until Election Day, she said she did not receive her mail-in ballot, and she also wanted to feel the energy of the crowd on Election Day.

9:10 a.m.: More than 21,000 people have cast ballots on Election Day so far in Tarrant County. The county has now had more than 688,000 people vote in the election, a turnout rate of 57.56%.

Click here to check wait times at the polls.

8:30 a.m.: Two polling sites in Dallas County are currently experiencing wait times over 40 minutes, according to a map provided by the county. They are:

BETTY WARMACK LIBRARY 760 Bardin Road in Grand Prairie

NORTHLAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL 1626 Bosque Drive in Garland



There are also a number of polling sites with wait times between 20 to 40 minutes, but the majority of sites currently have wait times below 20 minutes.

8 a.m.: More than 10,000 people have now cast their ballots across Tarrant County on Election Day itself, for a total of more than 677,000 ballots so far.

7:15 a.m.: Despite the record-setting early voting period, it appears Election Day will still be busy, Chris Sadeghi reports. What started with a few people at 6 a.m. lining up outside the doors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas became several dozen as the doors opened at 7 a.m.





Almost all are wearing masks and markers on the ground remind them to keep the proper distance.









6:30 a.m.: Counties across the state saw record levels of early vote turnout, with the state itself already surpassing the total number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.

In Collin County, more than 69% of all registered voters cast a ballot during early voting, according to the Texas Secretary of State. That was the highest voter turnout rate for any county across the state by the end of the early voting period.

Denton County had a similarly high number at more than 67%, while Tarrant County reported more than 60% and Dallas County trailed at 57%.

Dallas County has the largest total number of registered voters of the four, with 1,398,469 people registered, placing it behind only Harris County across Texas.

Harris County has 2,480,522 registered voters, of which nearly 58% had cast a ballot by the end of the early voting period.

More than 57% of Texas' more than 16.9 million voters cast their ballots during early voting. That means about 7.2 million Texans have yet to vote.

If you're one of those who has yet to cast your ballot, or if you have a concern about your mail-in ballot, below are a number of links with useful information about the process and other resources.

Have an election concern or tip? Contact WFAA on Facebook, Twitter or by text at 214-977-6028.

Resources:

In-person voting

Curbside voting

Voting by mail

What's on my ballot?

Where is my polling place?

Am I registered to vote?