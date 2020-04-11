Here is the latest information on the number of ballots left in Arizona's election.

Arizona is in the spotlight in the race for presidential electoral votes.

Arizona has 11 electoral votes that both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden desperately need.

The Associated Press and Fox News have already called the race for Biden, who is maintaining a steady lead over Trump.

How many ballots are left to count in Arizona?

Estimate as of 9 a.m., Saturday: About 73,000 ballots have yet to be counted in Arizona.

Maricopa County has a few thousand more ballots to count. Officials said these ballots would need additional time to tabulate because they are military and overseas ballots, braille, large print or damaged ballots.

Maricopa County officials expect to release the results of more counted votes at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Arizona Secretary of State reported that 3.3 million ballots had been cast. The state shows the rough tally of ballots to be counted here.

It is not clear if these "late earlies," early ballots dropped off at polling locations, will favor either party. Democrats had been bucking the trend by voting early and by mail.

The Associated Press and several other media outlets called the Arizona presidential race for Biden Wednesday morning.

Trump spoke early Wednesday morning, saying he still had a chance to win in Arizona. Trump criticized Fox News, without naming it, for calling the race for Biden earlier in the evening.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey urged patience on Wednesday as votes continue to be counted in the state, saying people shouldn't be making declarations just yet.

All of the ballots in Arizona will be counted.