Kilgore ISD confident $113M bond for new high school, upgrades to football field will pass

“It's huge, it means a lot for not only for our community but also for our children,” said Jessica Holmes.

KILGORE, Texas — Local elections hit closest to home. They impact your taxes, your child's school, your streets and your parks.

Gregg County’s November election is set to do the same thing with Kilgore ISD's $113 million bond proposal .

The proposal comes in two parts, Part A includes $109 million for constructing a new high school on the existing campus of Kilgore High School.

The bond will also include upgrades to Chandler Elementary School.

To learn more about the school's history and each bond click here.

Jessica Holmes, co-chair for the Kilgore Bond Political Committee, says it’s something the district has been working on for quite some time.

“It's huge, it means a lot for not only for our community but also for our children,” said Holmes. "I have two children that are going to be hopefully, going to the new high school. For me, it's more of a safety and it's more of them having a better learning environment.”

Part B of the bond includes $4 million to implement upgrades to R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

If these bonds pass, residents are looking at a slight increase in property taxes.

“If both of those pass, you're looking at a 22-cent increase, which for an actual average home ($200,000 in Kilgore), I would say, we're looking at [around] $34 a month," said Holmes.

Gregg County election officials are hopeful for a great turnout as they’ve had low turnouts in elections prior.

“A lot of times people want to go and show up to vote when there's someone on the ballot to vote for,” said Jennifer Bridges, Election Administrator for Gregg County. "They don't end up coming out for these types of elections. But that just means that you could have laws that are passed by a small minority of people. So you want to make sure you show up and vote for these types of elections.”