Everything you need to know about mail-in-ballot applications ahead of March 1 election

TYLER, Texas — In the last legislative session, Texas lawmakers passed new laws and regulations for those who intend to vote by mail.

65 years or older;

Sick or disabled;

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance;

Confined in jail, but otherwise eligible; or

Civilly committed under Chapter 841 of the Texas Health and Safety Code

The SOS reports in order to vote by mail, you must provide ONE of the following numbers on your Application for a Ballot by Mail (ABBM):

Texas Driver’s License, Texas Personal Identification Number or Election Identification Certificate Number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (NOT your voter registration VUID number); or

If you have not been issued one of the numbers above, the last four digits of your Social Security Number

These new requirements have led to challenges with voters not completing that section of the mail-in-ballot application.

"We've had to reject close to 150 applications," said Smith County Voter Administrator Michelle Allcon. "When we're getting these applications in, not only are we seeing several that are just blank, we're getting some that does [sic] not match with the information we have on record."

The same also applies to the actual mail-in-ballot. You'll see a section requesting the ID number associated with your voter registration record on the back of the envelope.

The Smith County Elections Office has been working with voters to correct any errors found on their application to ensure voters get their mail-in ballots before the March 1 deadline.

Allcon says if voters are still running into issues with the ballot application, other options are available to make sure your voice is heard.

"We're trying to make sure that voters are aware of this and we're letting them know that they can vote in person and we do have curbside available for those who are unable to enter the polling place," said Allcon. "For some reason, if their application is rejected or they get fed up with it please come vote in person we will bring the ballot out to your vehicle."

For the March 1 Primary Election, the last day an application for a ballot can be received by your early voting clerks is Friday, Feb. 18.