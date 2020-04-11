No, Sharpies won't invalidate your ballot

Concerns have been circulating about the validity of marking a ballot with a Sharpie marker.

A News 8 viewer says: "I was told if you filled out the ballot with a Sharpie your vote would not be counted."

The answer: Your vote will be counted even if you used Sharpie.

Public Information Officer Matt Dietrich said the ISBE has gotten questions about the use of Sharpie markers, mainly two concerns: 1.) whether ballot machines could read Sharpie marks and 2.) if the marker was bleeding through potentially causing votes to be recorded on the other side of the ballot.

Dietrich said the equipment was tested before the election, and it was found that with the particular card stock that was used that there were no problems.

If markings on a ballot were to be compromised, Dietrich said the ballot would be remade. Markings that would prompt a remake include bleed-throughs or unintended marks.

"Remaking ballots is a fairly routine thing that happens at polling places," said Dietrich. A remake has to include election judges from both parties and must be remade exactly the way the voter voted.