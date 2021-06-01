Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes

Pence released a statement minutes before he began presiding over a joint session of Congress to count those votes.

Defying President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence says he doesn't have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president on Jan. 20.

Pence says it is "my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

In the days before the joint session, Trump has pressured his vice president to toss electors from battleground states that voted for Biden.

But Pence reportedly told Trump over lunch Wednesday that he does not have the power to change the election results, according to The New York Times.