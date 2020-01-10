Smith County officially sends out mail-in ballots to voters

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot should expect a 11 1/2 inch by 4 1/2 inch green envelope with the Official Election Mail seal on the front.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Thursday, the Smith County Elections Office sent out 8,447 mail-in ballots to voters.

Voters who applied for a mail-in ballot should expect a 11 1/2 inch by 4 1/2 inch green envelope with the Official Election Mail seal on the front.

Eligible mail-in voters must meet at least one of the following requirements:

Be 65 years or older;

Be sick or disabled;

Be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

Be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible

There is still time to apply for a mail-in ballot. Eligible voters should call 903-590-4777 or visit www.votetexas.gov. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 23.

Voters who are voting by mail should mark their votes and mail it in a stamped envelop or contact a courier like UPS of FedEx to the Smith County Elections Officer at 302 E. Ferguson Street, Tyler, Texas, 75702. Voters may also deliver their ballot to the office. They must present a photo ID and sign a log before submitting their ballot.

The deadline to receive ballots is Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots received on Nov. 4 will be counted if it is postmarked for Nov. 3.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. People may register to vote in-person at the Smith County Elections Office or follow this link to fill out a voter registration application. Monday is also the last day voters may change their address prior to Election Day to vote at the correct precinct.

Early voting begins Oct. 13 and concludes Oct. 30 at seven locations throughout the county. On Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at one of the 35 polling locations.

There will be several precautions for safety due to COVID-19 including hand sanitizing stations and gloves for ballot casting. Voters will be encouraged to wear masks and social distance.