Some community members worried about voter suppression during 2020 elections

“When people come to an event and see that there are ‘militia’ persons there sporting AR-15s, it scares away a lot of people."

TYLER, Texas — After a group of men toting guns appeared at opposing rallies held in the downtown square in Tyler this past July, some community members say they’re worried about the possibility of a similar presence causing voter intimidation and suppression during early voting and on Election Day.

“When people come to an event and see that there are ‘militia’ persons there sporting AR-15s, it scares away a lot of people,” said Nancy Nichols, president of the Democrat Club of Smith County. “We saw that with the incident on the square about two months ago, and that (worry) was warranted, because it did end in violence.”

Nichols, 65, said she was punched in the chest during the conflicts at the square. Another man was choked, and someone else had their face cut and phone stolen as the summer afternoon devolved into chaos.