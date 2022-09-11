Steve Scalise elected as House Majority Leader

The current House Minority Whip laid out his agenda as Majority Leader if Republicans gain control of the House.

NEW ORLEANS — The Republican Party is now poised to flip the balance of power in the House of Representatives, wrestling away Democrat control of the chamber.

Last week, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana was re-elected by an overwhelming margin and today he was elected as Majority leader.

Scalise said the following in a statement:

“It has been an honor to fight for the American people as the Republican Whip for these past eight years, and I am humbled to be elected by my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader in the new Republican-majority House of Representatives. By rejecting big government socialism, hardworking people all across America, from Portland, Oregon to Miami, Florida, elected a House Republican majority that will fight for them every day so we can get our country back on track, and we are ready to face this challenge. We will get to work preparing an agenda that is focused on the struggles hardworking families are facing, including passing bills through the House to reduce inflation, lower energy costs, secure the border, and help law enforcement officers get the tools they need to keep our communities safe from rampant crime."

“We will also carry out the important oversight necessary to hold the Biden Administration accountable for their actions that undermine our national security and the rule of law. Millions of voters across America have elected us to address the problems facing our country, restore the American Dream, and get our country back on the right track, and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work fighting for those families who are struggling as the new House Majority Leader.”

The majority leader schedules legislation to be considered on the House floor and organizes daily, weekly, and yearly legislative plans.

The job is just one step below the speaker who is in charge of the entire House.

UNO Political Science Professor Dr. Ed Chervenak says going from Republican Party Whip to majority leader would be a huge step up for Scalise.

“As the majority leader, he can coax a lot of his fellow republicans to vote for programs and the resources that he would like directed to Louisiana,” Chervenak said.

Governor John Bel Edwards, D-Louisiana said Scalise would be in a good spot to deliver for his home state.

“I just look back over my time as governor and the number of times, whether it was a flood or a hurricane or a pandemic, you name it, where we’re asking the federal government for assistance, you always work with your Congressional delegation to make that happen and if members of your delegation have those positions within Congress like majority leader for example, obviously that helps,” Edwards said.

Scalise’s expected rise in power was a topic of conversation at Café Café in Metairie.

“I think he has our area in foremost thought and I think he’s going to do very, very well, Jack Boudreaux said. “I think it can only mean good.”

“I’m just hoping whatever comes up, some of the main points, he can swing the vote and have more influence, just for something better, that’s all because you never know with politics,” Kay Miller said.

Scalise was backed by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, for House Speaker