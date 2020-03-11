Texas hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in over 40 years. Could 2020 break the GOP's streak?

Texas polls have indicated as a relatively close contest in the typically red-leaning state that hasn't voted for a Democratic candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

SAN ANTONIO — Headlining the 2020 election is the presidential race between Donald Trump (R) and Joe Biden (D), which Texas polls have indicated as a relatively close contest in the typically red-leaning state that hasn't voted for a Democratic candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Nevertheless, as recently as mid-October, polls showed Trump and Biden deadlocked in the Lone Star State. It's led some to wonder if Texas could be a battleground state on Election Day—a suggestion that RNC leaders waved off in a September visit to Georgetown. In a June visit to Texas, Biden called the state "key" in deciding the presidential race's outcome. Members of the Trump re-election campaign have also visited Texas in recent weeks, including his daughter, Ivanka, who stopped by Austin in September.

It was in April of 2019 that Biden, the former U.S. senator and vice president under Barack Obama, announced he was running for the Oval Office. In the months since, the dueling campaigns have sparred over the government's coronavirus response, immigration, energy, health care and more.

One of the more remarkable developments in the homestretch of the race was Trump's own coronavirus diagnosis in early October, which ensured the pandemic would stay firmly in the spotlight in the final weeks of the election. The diagnosis resulted in the cancellation of one debate between the candidates. In addition, Trump – a business mogul and media personality – has had to withstand impeachment proceedings, reports contradicting his identity as a successful businessman, and consistent accusations of racism, sexism and xenophobia to lead his re-election campaign.

Trump won Texas in 2016, amassing 4.69 million Lone Star State votes to Hillary Clinton's 3.88 million, according to the secretary of state. But Bexar County went blue in that election, with nearly 320,000 San Antonio-area voters supporting Clinton and more than 240,000 supporting Trump.

2004 was the last time Bexar County voted for a Republican presidential candidate in the general election when George W. Bush defeated John Kerry by about 50,000 ballots.