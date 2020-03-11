Why do we vote on a Tuesday in November?

This tradition goes back, way, way back to before the Civil War.

Have you ever wondered why we vote on a Tuesday in November?

Well, the tradition goes back...way, way back to before the Civil War -- 1845 in fact.

That's when Congress passed a federal law designating the first Tuesday, following the first Monday in November as Election Day.

But why Tuesday?

Well, it actually has a lot to do with the early American economy, farming, in particular.

Our early political leaders engaged in a bit of a process of elimination when it came to picking the best day to hold elections.

They crossed Wednesday off the list because back then that was typically "Market Day" for farmers.

So why not Monday, Thursday or Friday?

Well, Congress decided those wouldn't work either because they needed to factor in the amount of time it would take voters to travel to and from the polls. Back then, many people lived in a full day's travel from their nearest polling places.

What about the weekend?

Well, back before the 5-day work week came around in 1932, Saturdays were still spent on the job.

Sundays?

You guessed it. They were spent in church.

And that left Tuesday.

Which gave farmers plenty of time to travel to the polls. Tuesday didn't interfere with their faith and still left time to get work done for the rest of the week.