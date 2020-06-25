x
Skip Navigation

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

elections

What's on the ballot in East Texas for July Runoff Election

Here is a look at the statewide and county elections on the ballot when Texans return to the poles for the July 14 Runoff Election.
Credit: Thinkstock

TEXAS, USA —

Statewide Election

Democrat - US Senate

  • Royce West
  • Mary Hegar

Democrat - Railroad Commissioner

  • Chrysta Castaneda
  • Roberto R. Alonzo

Anderson County 

No county elections

Angelina County

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1

  • Steve Allen 
  • Greg Harrison 

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 2

  • Danny Anders 
  • Trae Trevathan

Cherokee County

Republican - Sheriff

  • Eric Long
  • Brent Dickson

Republican - Tax Assessor-Collector

  • Shonda McCutcheon Potter
  • Dana Nolley Chancey

Gregg County

No county elections

Harrison County

No county elections

Henderson County

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1

  • Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
  • Keith Pryor

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 4

  • Kelly Harris
  • Mark Richardson

Nacogdoches County

No county elections

Panola County

No county elections

Rains County

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1

  • Patsy Marshall
  • Jeremy A. Cook

Rusk County

Republican - Sheriff

  • Johnwayne Valdez
  • Jeff Price

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1

  • Randy Gaut
  • Shannon Thompson

Smith County

Democrat - Constable Pct. 1

  • Bobby Garmon
  • Curtis Traylor

Republican - District Judge, 114th Judicial District

  • Jarad Kent
  • Austin Reeve Jackson

Republican - Constable Pct. 4

  • Curtis Wulf
  • Josh Joplin

Republican - Precinct Chair, Pct. 5

  • Alice Zillmer
  • Shelby Dawn Davis

Republican - Precinct Chair, Pct. 38

  • David Rasco
  • Trey Thedford

Upshur County

No county elections

Van Zandt County

Republican - Texas State Representative (District 2)

  • Dan Flynn
  • Bryan Slanton

Republican - Sheriff

  • Steve Hendrix
  • Dale Corbett

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1

  • Chad L. Laprade
  • Brandon Brown

Wood County

Republican - Sheriff

  • Kelly W. Cole
  • Tom Castloo

Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1

  • Keith Gilbreath
  • Virgil Junior Holland