What's on the ballot in East Texas for July Runoff Election

Statewide Election
Democrat - US Senate
- Royce West
- Mary Hegar
Democrat - Railroad Commissioner
- Chrysta Castaneda
- Roberto R. Alonzo
Anderson County
No county elections
Angelina County
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1
- Steve Allen
- Greg Harrison
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 2
- Danny Anders
- Trae Trevathan
Cherokee County
Republican - Sheriff
- Eric Long
- Brent Dickson
Republican - Tax Assessor-Collector
- Shonda McCutcheon Potter
- Dana Nolley Chancey
Gregg County
No county elections
Harrison County
No county elections
Henderson County
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1
- Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
- Keith Pryor
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 4
- Kelly Harris
- Mark Richardson
Nacogdoches County
No county elections
Panola County
No county elections
Rains County
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1
- Patsy Marshall
- Jeremy A. Cook
Rusk County
Republican - Sheriff
- Johnwayne Valdez
- Jeff Price
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1
- Randy Gaut
- Shannon Thompson
Smith County
Democrat - Constable Pct. 1
- Bobby Garmon
- Curtis Traylor
Republican - District Judge, 114th Judicial District
- Jarad Kent
- Austin Reeve Jackson
Republican - Constable Pct. 4
- Curtis Wulf
- Josh Joplin
Republican - Precinct Chair, Pct. 5
- Alice Zillmer
- Shelby Dawn Davis
Republican - Precinct Chair, Pct. 38
- David Rasco
- Trey Thedford
Upshur County
No county elections
Van Zandt County
Republican - Texas State Representative (District 2)
- Dan Flynn
- Bryan Slanton
Republican - Sheriff
- Steve Hendrix
- Dale Corbett
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1
- Chad L. Laprade
- Brandon Brown
Wood County
Republican - Sheriff
- Kelly W. Cole
- Tom Castloo
Republican - County Commissioner Pct. 1
- Keith Gilbreath
- Virgil Junior Holland