AUSTIN, Texas — Massachusetts senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is hosting a town hall event in Austin on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

The event will take place from 4:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. at Vic Matthias Shores. The event is free and open to the public. While tickets aren't required, you can RSVP through Warren's website.

Admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

As part of her campaign, Sen. Warren has traveled to more than two dozen states.

She is one of the 10 candidates to have qualified for the third Democratic Debate in Houston. The debate will take place on Sept. 12, just days after her town hall, and will be broadcast live on KVUE.

For more information about the town hall, visit the event's Facebook page.

