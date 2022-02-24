The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats call for an 'Emergency Call to Action' press conference

In response to State Democratic Executive Committee Senate District 1 Committeewoman, Dr. Nancy Nichols racist remarks.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats have organized an "emergency call to action" press conference on Saturday, February 26, at 11 a.m. at the Glass Recreation Center.

This emergency press conference is in response to State Democratic Executive Committee Senate District 1 Committeewoman, Dr. Nancy Nichols racist remarks. Her remarks "chocolate side of town," referred to where people of color live.

Carroll G. Robinson (Chairman Texas Coalition of Black Democrats), Dr. Candice Matthews (Vice Chair Texas Coalition of Black Democrats), and Delia Gray (Just US League of Tyler and BLM Tyler) will attend the press conference.