East Texas officials divided over Democratic walk out

Texas Democrats remain in D.C. after fleeing the House of Representative's special legislative session.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Abbott shared his frustration with Texas Democrats ditching the special legislative session to enact new voting restrictions.

He said, "The state of Texas is going to be far worse off simply because the democrats took the bat and they went home."

Smith County GOP Chairman David Stein didn't see it coming.

"The fact that it happened at the end of the session, I really didn't think that was a possibility," he said.

He said that in today's society, Democrats and Republicans don't trust one another and when it comes to the Democrats walking out, he's concerned that it may set a precedent.

"When our side doesn't win, we have to live with that. I don't know what it is they would want," he said.

The Democratic Party says they want to make voting easier and more accessible to all Texans.

"We don't want any form of voter suppression. Our voices are important in East Texas, and many people don't feel that their vote counts," said Tyler city councilwoman Dr. Shirley McKellar.

She said that if House Bill 3 passes, it's stricter voting policies including those requiring ID with mail in ballots would mean statewide voter suppression.

Stein said there's room for a conversation.

"The first thing they should do is get back in there and instead of saying, 'No, no, no, no, no,' what would you say yes to? Let's work from there," he said.