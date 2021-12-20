Federal judge denies pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

LONGVIEW, Texas — A federal judge on Monday denied pretrial release for a Longview man being held on charges in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31, is in a Washington, D.C., jail facing five felony and three misdemeanor charges connected to the January riots, according to documents in the case.
In a hearing Monday afternoon, Judge Thomas F. Hogan denied Nichols’ request to be released pending trial after a more than four-hour hearing in which prosecutors and Nichols' attorney presented arguments and evidence. Hogan raised concerns that in post-riot Facebook videos and posts, Nichols referred to the event as the second American revolution and said he stands for violence.
“Actually, the evidence is overwhelming — when you look at it objectively — against Mr. Nichols,” Hogan said.
Nichols appeared in person in the D.C. courtroom. Another East Texan charged in the riots, 34-year-old Alex Kirk Harkrider of Carthage, took part in the hearing via teleconference. In April, Hogan ordered Harkrider released on house arrest pending trial.
