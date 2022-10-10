Former President Donald Trump endorses East Texas congressional candidate

"He strongly supports our brave law enforcement and veterans, election integrity, secure borders, and our under siege Second Amendment,” Trump’s statement said.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran in his race to represent East Texas in U.S. Congress.

From 2005 to 2009, he represented District 5 on the Tyler City Council and has been the Smith County judge since 2016. He is currently the Republican nominee for Texas Congressional District 1 after winning the Republican primary in March.

“It is an honor to receive this strong endorsement,” Moran said. “I am proud to be recognized for my conservative values that represent my home, East Texas. Thank you, President Trump, for this endorsement.”

Moran was raised in Whitehouse where he graduated from Whitehouse High School.

Moran is running against Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson.