Fox News host to visit Tyler, Longview for book signing events

TYLER, Texas — Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is set to appear at signing events Friday in Tyler and Longview for his new book that he says hopes makes a case about why "it's important to hold onto our history."
His book is called “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”
Kilmeade will appear at noon Friday at Texas Music City in Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, and at 3 p.m. at the Longview Mall in the JC Penney court area.
He said Thursday that this is his first time stopping in Tyler and Longview for a book tour. He added that visiting new places gives him an idea of who may be interested in his books and helps identify patriotic viewers and listeners.
Read more from our newspaper partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.