Fox News host to visit Tyler, Longview for book signing events

TYLER, Texas — Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is set to appear at signing events Friday in Tyler and Longview for his new book that he says hopes makes a case about why "it's important to hold onto our history."

His book is called “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”

Kilmeade will appear at noon Friday at Texas Music City in Tyler, 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway, and at 3 p.m. at the Longview Mall in the JC Penney court area.

He said Thursday that this is his first time stopping in Tyler and Longview for a book tour. He added that visiting new places gives him an idea of who may be interested in his books and helps identify patriotic viewers and listeners.