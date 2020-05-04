SAN ANTONIO — As the number of new positive cases of the novel coronavirus continues to climb in Bexar County, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stands by his executive order requiring the public to stay home.

He told KENS 5 in an interview Sunday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, supports the mandate. Fauci is one of the nation’s most prominent figures in the fight against the coronavirus, otherwise referred to as COVID-19.

“We now have a statewide policy that requires people to stay at home unless you are involved in an essential service or you're needing to access something essential, like go into the grocery store,” Abbott said. “I talked personally with Dr. Fauci this morning to make sure that he thought that the Texas standard was adequate. He said, 'Absolutely.' The strategy that Texas is using as a state is a perfectly sound strategy. All we need to do is to make sure that people are complying.”

Abbott also applauded the efforts of San Antonio and Bexar County leaders after a recent localized outbreak at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where over 60 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced this week that nursing home staff would be prohibited from working at multiple facilities.

“What you're talking about is a new strategy, and I would say a good strategy,” Abbott said. “We need to tighten that circle a little bit to make sure that we are further limiting the people who are going into our nursing facilities so we can reduce our senior citizens from exposure to COVID19. They are the most vulnerable, the most likely to suffer deadly consequences from this. We must do everything we can to save every life in Texas.”

Abbott said the state has ramped up efforts to provide coronavirus tests to more Texans. He said that, over the last 24 hours, they’ve increased the number of tests by 20%.

“Texas has more (residents) drive through testing lanes than any other state in America. So the data is that Texas is being very aggressive in the number of new tests,” he said.

The governor also said the state has partnered with Abbott Labs to provide additional 15-minute tests.

“Texas had already been sent this week 15,000 of those immediate testing kids and we will be getting an additional 20,000."

Abbott also stands by his order that deems churches "essential business."

But Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff called out the governor this week in a press conference, saying "the governor overruled our order that we not have in-person worship services."

Wolff later said, "I want to remind everyone just how dangerous this can be," and asks residents to voluntarily follow the original order set in place by the city and county.

Wolff cited an incident in California where a church choir gathered for a practice that resulted in many of choir members testing positive for the coronavirus; two people died, according to Wolf.

When asked to respond to Wolff's comments, Abbott said he doesn't know of any churches gathering in large numbers.

"If churches were to suddenly have large congregations of people gathering, it would be dangerous. But I am unaware of any church in the state of Texas that is promoting having large gatherings of people. Instead, what I observe is that most churches are using innovative strategies to make sure they are able to continue to provide services to their congregation," Abbott said. "As long as churches are following the CDC standards to make sure that there's not congregations of people exposing themselves or exposing others to COVID19, that's perfectly fine.

"There is a way that we can still protect the First Amendment freedom of religion, while at the very same time protecting the health and safety of everybody in Texas."

Abbott added he has two concerns, one of which his team has been addressing in the last few weeks.

He announced in a press conference on Friday the state has doubled the number of available hospital beds in preparation for a potential surge on hospitals and obtained more ventilators.

“We've demonstrated we do have the hospital care capability to make sure that Texas will not be in a situation like New York,” Abbott said.

The governor told KENS 5 his other concern is that people follow the order to stay home.

“We need to make sure everyone complies because what we do know mathematically is that we are going to see an increase in the number of people who test positive. We are going to see an increase in the number of deaths,” Abbott said. “The way we can minimize both of those is by everybody doing their best to stay at home so they do not contract COVID-19.”