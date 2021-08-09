Protesters voice concerns as Gov. Abbott signs 'Election Integrity Bill' into law in Tyler

Those against the new law say this will limit access to the polls for voters who typically vote democrat.

TYLER, Texas — While Gov. Greg Abbott was inside Tyler's Plaza Tower on Tuesday afternoon signing Senate Bill 1 (Election Integrity Bill) into law, 60 protesters were outside holding up signs and voicing concerns against the legislation.

The bill is known to be widely controversial. Supporters say it will better ensure elections are safe from any kind of fraud while opponents say this will limit access to the polls for voters who typically vote democrat.

The new law expands early voting hours but it eliminates 24-hour voting and drive-thru voting. It also prevents election officials from sending mail-in ballot applications to voters who have not requested them.

"It is now causing Texas to be the number one most difficult state in the United States for citizens to be able to vote," said Nancy Nichols, Smith County Democratic Club President.

Nichols said now is the time for the citizens to step up and make their voices heard. The bill is facing several lawsuits, including one in State District Court.

"We as citizens must get involved if we don't get involved, our rights are being whittled away right now, by our leadership," she said.

Gov. Abbott and Sen. Bryan Hughes, the author of the bill, said they are aware of the lawsuits but are confident the new law will hold up in court.

Now that the bill has been signed, local election coordinators are looking to the state for guidance on how to implement the changes.

Henderson County Democratic Party Chair Michael Fladmark said he just wants to ensure everyone who has the right to vote gets an opportunity to vote.

"The challenge was just with the pandemic, getting people to want to go vote. And so there was a lot of voting early by mail.," he said. "We want to provide that opportunity for everyone to be able to if they so choose to be able to vote by mail."