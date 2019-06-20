TYLER, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 3117 Friday, which will change the licensing process for places like Breckenridge Village of Tyler to provide for people with intellectual disabilities.

Steven Campbell, the Executive Director of BVT, says this will help enable the facility to serve more people due to the changes.

Obtaining a license is a long, complicated and expensive process.

"There's a finite number of licenses available to operate these facilities," Campbell said. "And so in order to obtain one, you have to wait until someone closes down, or one is suspended."

With a list of over 80 people interested in moving into BVT, Campbell reached out to Texas Rep. Matt Schaefer, who then authored and advocated for the bill.

"It's red tape," Rep Schaefer said. "It's pure red tape, and so that's when Steven came to us with this problem."

BVT has completed construction on three new homes that had been sitting empty. Each home allows six individuals with intellectual disabilities to live there, but the licensing process is the reason they have sat empty.

Breckenridge Village was able to fill the beds in one of the buildings recently after obtaining a license through a broker.

With the law taking effect September 1, it will allow places like BVT to apply for a license to then open up the remaining homes, allowing them to take care of 12 more individuals.

Touring the facility Wednesday, many of the residents describe things they like to do including candle making, aerobics, Bible study and more.

They also volunteer at Meals on Wheels, Jesus Closet, the East Texas Food Bank and donate Bibles to the Salvation Army. Some of the residents also knit caps for orphans in Maldova.

It's a way for them to serve the community that serves them.