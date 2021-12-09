Beto O’Rourke to make gubernatorial campaign stop in Marshall Friday

The meet and greet begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Carver Community Center.

MARSHALL, Texas — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make a campaign stop in Marshall on Friday to meet and greet constituents.

The meet and greet is hosted by the Harrison County Democratic Party. It will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at the Carver Community Center, located at 2302 Holland St. The local Democratic Party invites the public to attend.

“Come join Harrison County Democratic Party to find out more about why he wants to run for governor and how he wants to help our state,” the party said.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a toy to support Carver Community Center’s Christmas toy drive.