Republican gubernatorial candidates visit Tyler to rally for votes

Allen West, Don Huffines and Chad Prather are pushing for a runoff election.

TYLER, Texas — As Texans inch further into this election season, three primary candidates vie to make Gov. Greg Abbott's current term his last.

Former Republican Party of Texas Chairman Ret. Lt. Colonel Allen West has a long list of objectives should he become governor.

“I'm running to make sure that we can secure our border," said West. "We should not be the number one state in the United States of America for human sex trafficking."

Conservative talk show host, Chad Prather, sees his non-political career as a strength.

"It's going to take a non-career politician who's got the ambition [to run for governor], to get this thing straightened out," Prather said. “I want to put the power back in the hands of the people.”

Former Texas State Senator Don Huffines says Texas politics need many changes.

"We need to courageous leader for one thing," Huffines said. "Is our border secure? Are our property taxes going down or going away? Do we have confidence in our elections that our votes aren't being stolen? Are we winning the culture war? And of course, the answer is no, no, no, no."

Each candidate wants Gov. Abbott’s voter percentage below 50% so ne of them can have a chance in a runoff election.

According to the latest voter poll from UT Tyler, that window is closing.

Gov. Abbott has 65% of voters saying they would vote for him.

West and Prather are tied for a distant second place at 6% and Huffines has 3%.

The next check point in sight is Mar. 1 -- primary election day.