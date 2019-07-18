*EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video shows President Trump ramping up his attacks on four Congresswomen*

A retired top Texas judge from Houston said she is leaving the Republican Party, citing President Trump’s racist ideology, according to The Washington Post.

The news publication said Elsa Alcala decided to leave the GOP because of Trump's latest tweets telling four congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from.

“Even accepting that Trump has had some successes (and I believe these are few), at his core, his ideology is racism,” Alcala wrote on Facebook, according to The Washington Post. “To me, nothing positive about him could absolve him of his rotten core.”

RELATED: Trump slams congresswomen; Greenville, N.C. crowd roars, 'Send her back!'

According to The Washington Post, Alcala said her discomfort with her old party had been building for a while and she delayed saying so publicly to avoid wading into a “hot button” issue.

“Every day with the Republican Party seemed worse than the day before,” Alcala told the Austin American-Statesman. “Trump speaks about brown people like me as lesser beings. It’s cliché to say, but the Republican Party left me.”

RELATED: Rep. Al Green introduces articles of impeachment against Trump

According to the Washington Post, Alcala joins a small group of conservatives alienated by Trump’s remarks as most of the Republican sticks with the president.

RELATED: House condemns Trump 'racist' tweets in extraordinary rebuke

Alcala was appointed to the Texas Court of Appeals by Gov. Rick Perry in 2011. She spent 20 years as a GOP judge, also serving in a trail court and intermediate appeals court, according to the Statesmen.

She was one of two Latinas to serve in recent years on the state’s two highest courts, the other being Justice Eva Guzman, currently on the Texas Supreme Court.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: