Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller

DALLAS — Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has some unfinished business, so he’s seeking a third term.

But when asked what he hopes to accomplish, the Republican specifically mentioned China and that country’s effort to buy farmland in Texas and other parts of the country.

Miller says one of the most recent transactions involved 140,000 acres for a wind farm in South Texas, and he hopes to convince lawmakers to stop future purchases.

“Other states have outlawed it. Texas, we don’t have any restrictions whatsoever. It’s just not smart business-wise to allow our enemies to buy our farmland and infiltrate us,” Miller told Inside Texas Politics.

But the issue making the most headlines in the race for Texas agriculture commissioner is expanding the use of cannabis in the state.

Miller differs from his opponent, Democrat Susan Hays, in that he is advocating expanding access to medical marijuana, while she wants to legalize cannabis.

Miller says the state is currently picking winners and losers.

“We know it helps many different maladies and diseases. But say if you have epilepsy, you can get a prescription for medical cannabis. But if you have Parkinson’s, which it’s scientifically proven to help, you can’t. If you have cancer, you can get a prescription. But if you have MS, you can’t,” said the Republican.

If anything concerns Miller as we head into November, it’s the top of the ticket after two prominent Republicans announced they’d be supporting the Democrat in the race for lieutenant governor.

“The top of the ticket, you know, will sometimes have coattails and you just want to make sure you’re hanging on to the right one,” Miller said.