Voting is underway in Smith County, and as of around lunchtime, things are going well, an official said.

Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon said voting is proceeding smoothly, with about 4,000 people casting ballots so far today in the primary.

That means about 22,745 have voted so far including early voting.