Jimmy Carter

Here's how to sign President Jimmy Carter's 98th birthday card!

The Carter Center encourages including favorite photos and quotes to help celebrate President Carter's remarkable life of service.

PLAINS, Ga. — President Jimmy Carter turns 98 on Saturday, Oct. 1! The Carter Center is asking the public to sign a virtual card on its website to help kick off the birthday celebrations. 

Carter is the 39th president and is currently the oldest living president of the United States. He and his wife, First Lady Rosalynn Carter, celebrated 76 years of marriage back in July.

The Carters founded The Carter Center in 1982 to help advance peace and health worldwide. 

The organization said you can wish President Carter a happy 98th birthday by posting on its special wall online. The Carter Center encourages including favorite photos and quotes to help celebrate his remarkable life of service.

"Thank you for making President Carter's birthday an occasion to remember!" the organization said in advance. 

Click here to head over to President Carter's birthday wall.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75 anniversary

