COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has defeated three little-known GOP challengers, the last marker ahead of an expected general election face-off with Democrat Jaime Harrison.

FULL SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Graham bested fellow Republicans Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds in Tuesday’s primary election.

The win sets up a general election on pace to become the most expensive race in South Carolina history, with both Graham and Harrison posting record-setting fundraising hauls in recent quarters. Harrison was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

Two Libertarians and one Constitution Party candidate have also filed to seek the seat.