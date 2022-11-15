Local GOP leaders react to Trump's 2024 presidential bid

"I'm looking for good candidates. I'm looking for people who want to do the business of this country," said David Stein, Smith County Republican Party chair.

TYLER, Texas — Local GOP leaders are weighing in on former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

It's a move Trump hopes will energize his party after officials say the highly anticipated midterm red wave didn't materialize.

"The red ripple instead of the red wave," said Brian Bowden, Gregg County Republican Party chair.

Bowden said public opinion on the presidential bid is split.

"There's about three different types of people.(There's) people that you know want him to run. There's people that don't want him to run. And then there's people that want him to wait until after the (Georgia) run-off to announce," Bowden said.

Some GOP members are blaming Trump for the midterm election results.

"There's people who think Trump is at fault. There are people who think Trump had nothing to do with it. And then there's people that have absolutely no idea," said David Stein, Smith County Republican Party chair.

Bowden, however, said concerns surrounding election integrity could also be a reason.

"People worried about if their vote would count, does it matter," he said. "I think as Republicans we've got to catch up on voting and voting laws. We've got to catch up with Democrats."

Bowden said Texans weren't as concerned as other parts of the country.

"Not necessarily in Texas, because we passed that great bill this past session," he said.

As far as Trump's campaign is concerned, Bowden and Stein said they don't believe the current Mar-A-Lago FBI investigation is top of mind for Republican voters.

"I think a lot of Republicans, we've sort of we've brushed that off as another situation of the DOJ and FBI turning into just another wing of the Democrat Party," Bowden said.

"I think it is a shame that the media continues to focus on investigation after investigation after they've been investigating Donald Trump for six years," said Stein.

Bowden and Stein say they're open to other nominees as well.

"Gov. (Ron) DeSantis is the name that a lot of people think about right now," Stein said. "He had an amazing showing in Florida."

Bowden agrees DeSantis would be a great candidate as well as Gov. Greg Abbott.

"Our governor here in Texas, Gov. Abbott, did just as good a job as Ron DeSantis," he said.

As the party waits for potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates, Stein said he's looking for quality.