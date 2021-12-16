State Rep. Jay Dean set to serve 4th term representing Longview area

“I am humbled and honored by the confidence our community has once again placed on me,” Jay Dean said in a statement.

LONGVIEW, Texas — State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, will serve a fourth term representing House District 7 after no opponents, Republican or Democrat, filed for the March primary.

It was the third election cycle during which Dean was unopposed, according to a statement from his office.

“I am humbled and honored by the confidence our community has once again placed on me,” Dean said in a statement. “While we have accomplished so much over the last six years, I look forward to continuing the fight to preserve our strong Texas economy and individual rights.”

Primary elections are set for March 1, pending challenges in court, and the general election is Nov. 8. The next legislative term is set to begin Jan. 10, 2023.

House District 7 is comprised of Gregg and Upshur counties; however, approved new maps in the state that take effect after the November election shift the district to Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.