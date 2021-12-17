Marshall hires former Longview city manager as interim leader

Councilmembers voted 5-2 in favor of hiring Willard, with Councilmembers Vernia Calhoun and Leo Morris voting against.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Marshall councilmembers have officially hired former Longview City Manager David Willard as the city’s interim city manager.

Councilmembers voted 5-2 in favor of hiring Willard, with Councilmembers Vernia Calhoun and Leo Morris voting against him.

The vote took place after an almost two-hour closed session meeting Wednesday between councilmembers to further discuss the matter.

Councilwoman Amanda Abraham made the motion to hire Willard and for him to coordinate with current City Manager Mark Rohr on the transition of power.