Members of Congress from Texas react to violent attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, uptick in violence against lawmakers

DALLAS — Lawmakers from across the country are reacting to the news that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was attacked by man who broke into the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning.

Among elected officials sharing their reactions to Twitter are a number of members of congress from North Texas.

While none of the republican members of the House of Representatives representing districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex released statements on the incident, Sen. Ted Cruz, who is a Republican, shared his condolences to the Pelosis on Twitter.

What happened to Paul Pelosi last night is horrific.



Heidi & I are praying for him & Nancy & the entire Pelosi family. May God’s protection be upon them.



We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong & unacceptable. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 28, 2022

The violent attack against Paul Pelosi is one of the latest in an uptick against members of Congress from both parties, following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The New York Times reports that Capitol Police investigated more than 9,600 threats to members of Congress in 2021 and more than 1,800 in the first quarter of 2022.