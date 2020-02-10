Joe Biden endorses MJ Hegar for U.S. Senate

Hegar is challenging Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November's election.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Vice President Joe Biden has announced his endorsement of Texas Democrat MJ Hegar for U.S. Senate.

Hegar is running for the Senate seat against Republican incumbent John Cornyn in this November’s election.

“As a combat veteran and working mom, MJ Hegar is a fighter and understands the challenges facing working families in Texas,” Biden said in a statement on Friday. “MJ has unmistakable grit and determination, and we need tough fighters like her to restore the soul of our nation. That’s why I’m proud to support MJ for the U.S. Senate and know she will deliver results for Texans.”

Hegar said she was proud to stand with Biden after the endorsement.

“I’m confident that together we’ll expand access to quality health care, create an economy for all and fix our broken government to work for everyday Texans and families across the nation,” she said.

According to her campaign, Hegar has raised $13.5 million in just over 90 days.

In August, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said it would spend at least $1 million to help Hegar in her race. That money is going toward TV ads, polling and other campaign resources.

In a tweet, Cornyn called the funding “a swamp-driven effort to make Texas kowtow to radical D.C. policies that are bad for our state and hard-working Texas families. #comeandtakeit”

The DSCC endorsed Hegar when she was in a crowded primary late last year, helping excel her to a runoff against Dallas state Sen. Royce West that she won by 4 points.