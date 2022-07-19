'The time to fight for Texas is now' | 'Mothers Against Greg Abbott' goes viral over attack ad

The group, ‘Mothers Against Greg Abbott,’ said they are here to fight in the important race for Texas governor.

AUSTIN, Texas — A PAC representing diverse Texas moms has issued a call to action against Governor Greg Abbott in a new viral political ad.

The video alone on the PAC’s Twitter feed surpassed 2.5 million views and is still growing.

"They say nothing changes in Texas politics until it does, til it does — til the Texas power grid failed and our families froze without water and electricity,” the ad starts off.

The Texas moms are on the attack against Abbott and his leadership ahead of November’s election and they’re not holding back.

“Until white Texas politicians removed our history from the classroom, til they made it legal to buy a gun without a permit and openly carry it,” one woman said in the ad.

Along with the viral new ad, the PAC's Facebook group has over 45,000 members.

“The time to fight for Texas is now,” Nancy Thompson, the founder of Mother’s Against Greg Abbott said.

Thompson said the ad is a call to action for women voters.

“Most Texas women have felt the brunt to some extent to Greg Abbott’s actions over the last year,” Thompson said.

The group is made up of a diverse coalition of moderate Republicans, Democrats and independent women according to the founder.

“Listen, we all need to work together for change for Texas and for ourselves so we can have our own personal freedoms and rights back but also to help save and protect our families,” Thompson added.

“Til Texas politicians put a $10,000 bounty on anyone who helped a woman get an abortion — til we were called child abusers for loving and supporting out transgender children,” Two more women said in the ad.

The group is supporting Beto O’Rourke for governor and hopes to contribute to getting people to the polls.

Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment regarding the ad.