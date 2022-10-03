Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stop in Nacogdoches

Beto O'Rourke made his final stop of the day in Nacogdoches. Talking about funding schools, trans youth and women's healthcare.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — In the primary race for Texas governor, Democratic Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke made his last campaign stop of the day in East Texas.

"What if we paid women exactly what we pay men?" O'Rourke said. "For doing the same job at the same value."

At the Fredonia Hotel Courtyard the support was loud for the challenging candidate for the governors office.

"Expanding Medicaid which almost every other state has done including every border state," O'Rourke said. "Arkansas did it with a republican governor. Louisiana did it with a republican governor, Oklahoma did it with a republican governor."

He also talked about funding schools, protecting teachers, trans youth and women’s healthcare.

"Texas has one of the highest neo death rates in the country," Sarah Williams, a Nacogdoches resident said. "Women are being denied rights they should be guaranteed."

With many hoping he beats the incumbent Greg Abbott at the November primary election.

"I’ve seen Greg Abbott here once or twice, JD Salas, a Nacogdoches resident said. "I think he takes the rural areas for granted. He thinks that he’s going to get this vote."

Regarding the recent defamation lawsuit he said he’s not afraid.

"Kelcy Warren turned around and wrote Greg Abbott a one million dollar check," O'Rourke said. "And then Greg Abbott did nothing to require Kelcy Warren and others to winterize their part of the grid. Or gave their illegal profits back to Texans. So no I won’t back down."

Showing that even in the republican dominated East Texas there is still democratic support.