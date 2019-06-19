WASHINGTON -- Secret Service and police shut down Pennsylvania Avenue between 15th and 17th Streets after someone dropped a backpack and tried to get over a security barrier in the area near the White House.
The Secret Service tweeted it happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. They said they immediately took the person into custody.
The bike racks are the first layer of fencing outside the White House, before a 6-feet, 6 inches fence with "anti-climb" feature of sharp points.
Construction is slated to begin soon on a new 13-foot fence - almost double its current height- to help keep intruders out of the secured White House area.
The Secret Service says that will be a $64 million construction project, featuring a 13-foot, 1-inch fence with wider and stronger pickets.
In that area of Pennsylvania Avenue, it's just pedestrian traffic. That is all closed - including Lafayette Park - as of about 3:15 p.m.
They did not offer any further details about the person who tried to get over the barrier.
