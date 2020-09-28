Sen. Cruz says Trump’s taxes aren’t 'front and center' for Texans

“I don’t think it’s an issue that impacts a lot of Americans,” the Republican told ABC’s "The View.” Texas Democrats criticized the senator’s remarks.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz believes President Donald Trump’s taxes don't matter to most Americans.

Appearing on ABC’s "The View" on Monday, Cruz was asked about an investigation by The New York Times that found Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2015 and 2016 and paid no taxes in 10 out of 15 years before he took office.

“As I talk to people in Texas, the number one issue people worry about is jobs,” Cruz said.

“I get The New York Times wants to drive this as an attack on Donald Trump, but I don’t see a lot of people in Texas who this is front and center for them.”

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to ‘The New York Times’ reporting Pres. Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017: “I don’t know if it’s accurate or not. I don’t think it’s an issue that frankly impacts a whole lot of Americans.” https://t.co/RlCqSemARi pic.twitter.com/zf2LU0vGNw — The View (@TheView) September 28, 2020

Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia said Cruz is “out of touch” if he thinks the president's taxes don't matter to Texans.

“People want to know if the person in the White House is a liar and a cheat,” Garcia said. “It most certainly affects them.”

Cruz cast doubt on the validity of The New York Times reporting, claiming it was based on “stolen or secretly leaked” copies of tax documents.

He also used his appearance on 'The View' to advocate for abolishing the IRS and implement a 10% flat tax for every American family.

“Of course people should pay their fair share,” Cruz said. “I assume [the President] had accountants and followed the law.”

The senator said it’s common for the “super-wealthy” to find legal ways to pay less in taxes than average Americans might expect.

Cruz said the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court and post-COVID economic recovery are more important issues to Texans, but Garcia said economic recovery and Trump's taxes are directly linked.

“The reality is that regular Texans are working hard and trying to make ends meet. They play by the rules, they pay their fair share,” Garcia said. "And once again we see the system is tilted against hardworking folks."