ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Several American citizens are among those killed in the deadly Hamas attacks in Israel.

Israeli defense forces unleashed relentless air attacks on the Gaza Strip as they continued to battle groups of Hamas fighters holed up in towns across the country.

Hundreds on both sides are dead.

The U.S. State Department says other Americans may also be among the hundreds kidnapped and taken into Gaza by members of the Palestinian militant group during the surprise attacks carried out over the weekend.

The Pentagon now says American warships and aircraft are moving closer to the region, and the European Union has cut off aid to Palestinian authorities in response to the violence.

U.S. politicians issued a flurry of public statements calling for peace and condemning the surprise attacks.

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) called for cutting off funding to Israel while it remains under attack, and suggested the attacks were in response to Israeli provocations against the Palestinian people.

"Our ultimate focus must be on a just and lasting peace that ensures safety for everyone in the region," she said. "Violations of human rights do not justify more violations of human rights, and a military response will only exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike."

"As part of achieving a just and lasting peace, we must do our part to stop this violence and trauma by ending U.S. government support for Israeli military occupation and apartheid."

Missouri State Senator Brian Williams (D-St. Louis), whose Senate district overlaps with Missouri's First Congressional District, issued a drastically different statement.

"Terrorism anywhere is the enemy of free people everywhere," Williams said online. "Hamas terrorists have slaughtered hundreds of innocent women, children, and Israeli civilians.

"This is not about resistance to occupation. This is about fear and hatred being made manifest in violence," Williams said. "I stand with Israel. Missouri stands with Israel. America stands with Israel."

Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R-Missouri's Second Congressional District) said the surprise attacks were unprovoked.

"Israel has the absolute right to defend itself and we stand with them unequivocally as they defend themselves against this unprovoked act of war," she said.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned Bush's comment in a statement posted on social media.