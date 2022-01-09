Permitless carry, one year later

TEXAS, USA — Before permitless carry was the law of Texas land, some law enforcement officers, including Bullard police sergeant Hipolito Valle, were concerned that fewer restrictions would mean people would be less careful with their weapons. Now with this law a year old, Valle has noticed the opposite. "I was happily mistaken," Valle said. "People took it very seriously." Valle said gun violence has not increased or decreased in the area since last September. The bill, also known as House Bill 1927, states any adult in Texas without a criminal record preventing them from having a gun, can have one. The person does not need a license or to complete any training. Valle suggests getting trained anyway. "I think it's a very smart choice to become familiar with a firearm to understand the reasons why they're carrying those firearms," Valle said.

Owner of Texas Defense Articulations Reagan Cole suggests the same thing.



He's been firearm training for 10 years and in the past year, saw client interest for public LTC training sessions plummet.



Before permitless carry went into effect in Texas, Cole taught LTC courses on a monthly bases. Since the law went into effect, he's only done two.



Though training is not required anymore, Cole said the customers he's gotten recently seem to take it more seriously.



"Owning a firearm and carrying it with you is not being armed. It's not being prepared," Cole said. "It's just having a gun. It's the preparation of the mind, the preparation of the body, the preparation spiritually for what you may have to do."



Valle said as long as gun violence doesn't increase, he doesn't see a need to change the bill.