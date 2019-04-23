PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine City Manager Michael Hornes will resign from his position next month, the Palestine Herald-Press reported Monday.

Hornes, 39, became the city manager in October of 2017. Before becoming city manager, he served as the city's assistant city manager.

According to the paper, Hornes' decision was for personal reasons.

The Herald-Press says the city council will likely hire a consulting firm to find an interim manager for the city.

The newspaper reports the resignation will take effect on May 24.