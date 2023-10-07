'He suffered, he died slowly' | Parents of school shooting victim on bus tour to raise awareness about gun violence

Parents whose children were murdered in school shootings traveled to the Texas Capitol as part of a national gun violence prevention tour.

AUSTIN, Texas — Taking steps to reach people – that's what Manuel and Patricia Oliver are hoping to do by traveling city to city on a national gun violence prevention bus tour to address a nationwide issue. They are the parents of Joaquin Oliver, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed outside his class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"Joaquin was shot four times. He suffered, he died slowly, and that was not enough for the whole nation to learn the lesson," Manuel Oliver said. "Shame on us."

On Monday, they were joined by Texas families affected by the mass shootings in Santa Fe and Uvalde at the Texas Capitol. Gloria and Javier Cazares lost their 9-year-old daughter, Jacklyn, in the Robb Elementary school shooting.

"I refuse to let my daughter just be another number. She's beautiful, smart, sassy, a perfectionist, and she spoke her mind since the day her voice was silenced," Gloria said.

They're parents who are swearing to act as their kids' voice and fight for what they feel is right, frustrated that lawmakers aren't doing more to prevent guns from entering schools.

"They told me that this promised land will give my son a better future. Look at his future now. I am the future of my son, Joaquin, speaking to you here. Sad, wrong decision, and we still see political inaction," Manuel Oliver said.

The Olivers will visit 23 cities in a span of 50 days. Each tour stop will include events, rallies and gatherings. Austin is their sixth stop on the tour.

They founded an organization called Change the Ref. To learn more, visit the organization's website.

