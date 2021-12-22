Partner in Longview, Texas law firm named U.S. magistrate judge for Waco court

Gilliland's firm, Sorey & Gilliland, has an office in Longview & 1 in Waco. The firm handles a mix of civil cases with a heavy emphasis on intellectual property law.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A partner in a Longview law firm has been selected to serve as the second U.S. Magistrate judge for the Waco division of the Western District of Texas.

U.S. District Judge Alan Albright chose Derek Gilliland, 50, from dozens of applicants and a group of 10 finalists recommended by a search committee.

The Judicial Conference of the United States authorized a second magistrate judge for the Waco division after Albright transformed his court into a national leader in patent litigation, with about a quarter of the nation’s patent litigation being filed in Waco, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Gilliland's firm, Sorey & Gilliland, has an office in Longview and one in Waco. The firm handles a mix of civil cases with a heavy emphasis on intellectual property law.

Gilliland previously handled numerous cases in the Western District and tried a patent infringement case in 2013 with Albright, according to a statement from Sorey & Gilliland.

"I anticipate Derek will quickly become an invaluable asset," Albright told the Waco Tribune-Herald. "Derek has enormous experience in the courtroom both with patent and non-IP cases, and he already enjoys the respect of lawyers who will be appearing in front of him."