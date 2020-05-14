TYLER, Texas — Congress is scheduled to hold its first vote on a new stimulus package on Friday. One member who plans to vote against it represents most of East Texas.

“I’d heard they were working on something, but I still held out hope that there would be some consultation between the Democrats and the Republicans,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) unveiled the HEROES Act a day before. It is 1,815 pages long with a price tag of roughly $3 trillion.

Rep. Gohmert says many of its ideas are things Democrats have tried to do in the past.

“Senator friends are already saying there’s no way that that bill would pass in the Senate,” he explained, “and it’s sounding like they wouldn’t even take it up.”

The HEROES Act would include another round of stimulus funds for individuals in the form of a tax credit. Adults would again receive up to $1,200 each, but dependents would be eligible, as well, and a household could receive a maximum of $6,000.

The bill would set aside approximately $900 billion for state, local, and tribal governments to cover budget shortfalls caused by COVID-19. It would extend the $600 per week unemployment supplement through January, instead of ending in July, and it would create a $200 billion “heroes fund” to provide hazard pay to essential workers.

“With the wish list that Pelosi, and especially the far-left, that they have, the things they want to get passed, the price, it sounds like, is just gonna be too high,” Rep. Gohmert said, “that we will hurt the country more than we could possibly help it if we agreed to another bill like this.”

He also believes the HEROES Act oversteps into parts of life that have nothing to do with the impact caused by COVID-19. He noted that the bill would allow any registered voter to obtain a mail-in ballot and no ID verification would be required. He says election procedures are to be left to the states and Congress should not try to apply national standards.

“But I was at a meeting with the president here on Friday,” Rep. Gohmert explained, “and I don’t see him being willing to pass a bill that, really, unconstitutionally, does so much as this bill tries to.”

Rep. Gohmert says he does support the idea of another relief bill. He thinks parts of the CARES Act were not clear enough, especially in the implementation of the Payroll Protection program.

Rep. Gohmert says some small businesses rightfully received money only to have agents with the U.S. Treasury Department threaten them to pay it back. He says he spoke with Secretary Steven Mnuchin about creating more uniform enforcement.

“But, see, those are things we ought to be able to work together across the aisle on, getting things like that,” Rep. Gohmert said. “And I think we could have fixed that with a little legislative patch.”

Rep. Gohmert says there is a need for more relief money for some businesses and individuals, mentioning that certain classes of non-profits were left out of the Payroll Protection Program.

“For example, chambers of commerce,” Rep. Gohmert said. “They have employees, and the whole job of the chamber—the local chamber, that is—are to stimulate business, to stimulate the economy, so they perform a very important role.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) says he wants to see more results from the CARES Act before debating another round of stimulus. Rep. Gohmert says he believes it has been an overall success.

“I think the CARES Act kept us going and kept people from losing heart,” Rep. Gohmert explained, “because the biggest problem you can have in a country to bring on a depression is when the people lose heart.”

The HEROES Act is scheduled for a vote in the House of Representatives Friday morning.