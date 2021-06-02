Republican George P. Bush to run against AG Ken Paxton

The campaign was announced at an event on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush launched his campaign to run for Texas attorney general.

Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush.

Bush will be challenging fellow Republican and incumbent Ken Paxton.

Paxton has been under fire for the past few years following his fraud indictment in 2015 and misconduct investigations.

The lawsuit, now nearly six years old, has spanned nearly Paxton's entire time as attorney general. The suit has been weighed down by procedural delays and has not yet gone to trial because of appeals related to where the case should be heard and how much the prosecutors should be paid.

The trial was originally set to be heard in Harris County, but on May 27, a panel of three all-Democratic justices in the First Court Of Appeals in Houston allowed the case to return to Paxton’s home county, Collin County. A date has not yet been set for the trial, but if convicted, Paxton could face up to 99 years in prison.

In late 2020, Paxton was also subpoenaed by the FBI for new crimes that including abuse of office and bribery.

The investigation began in early October after top Paxton aides allegedly told the FBI Paxton may be committing crimes that include abuse of office and bribery in his dealings with Austin investor Nate Paul.

Now, Paxton will be facing off against his own party in challenger Bush.

Prior to this election, Bush has worked as an attorney and has served as Texas land commissioner for six years since being elected on Nov. 4, 2014. He is pushing to continue the Bush political legacy in Texas.

Both of these candidates have publicly expressed support for former President Donald Trump and are counting on his support to win this election.

