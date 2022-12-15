Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple

"It felt like just a huge weight off of your shoulders and a huge sigh of relief," said Vanessa Haas, a Sulphur Springs resident.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples.

Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years ago in North Carolina -- a marriage she was afraid to lose if the Supreme Court overturned their right to a same-sex marriage after reversing Roe v. Wade.

"It felt like just a huge weight off of your shoulders and a huge sigh of relief," said Vanessa.

Vanessa's marriage isn’t just protected because they’re a same-sex couple, but an interracial couple as well.

"That was concerning because my wife is 100% European ancestry," Vanessa Haas. "But I myself am mixed. I'm Indigenous, I'm Mexican, I'm African, I'm European and at birth you don't get to choose."

Vanessa and Jessica are also military veterans.

The recent act requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, but does not force states, like Texas, to enact their own legislation protecting them.

Currently there isn’t a ban on same-sex unions in Texas, but bills have been drafted by Democratic lawmakers for the next legislative session that would guarantee the right.

CBS19 reached out to East Texas state representatives for comment.

“Marriage was established by God as a union between one man and one woman," District 6 Rep. Matt Schaefer said. "Government can change its definition of marriage to something else, but true marriage as defined by God remains.”

“My legislative priorities have always been and will continue to be determined by the priorities of House District 7, and will never be determined by Joe Biden or anyone else in Washington, DC," District 7 Rep. Jay Dean said

In Texas there is no ban or legislation to recognize same-sex marriage within it. Vanessa says it's a process of eliminating centuries of suppression.