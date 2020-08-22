'Silent majority': Kilgore family starts pro-Trump group, raises funds for billboards

American Patriots for Trump was formed in June when Paul Hunt told his wife that he was concerned about the appearance of a lack of support for the president.

KILGORE, Texas — A Kilgore-based organization that started with four family members and a goal of backing President Donald Trump has grown into a support group with thousands of members across the country.

American Patriots for Trump was formed in June when Paul Hunt, an Air Force veteran, told his wife that he was concerned about the appearance of a lack of support for the president.

“I wanted to do a billboard,” he said. Hunt decided to pay for one in Kilgore, his wife, Tammy Hunt, designed it.