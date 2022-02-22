Early voting in Smith County for March 1 primary expected to top 2014 & 2018

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Early voting for the March 1 primary in Smith County is expected to surpass totals for the past two midterm elections, according to Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon.

Allcon also said Tuesday that about 100 mail-in ballots had been rejected so far out of more than 600 received. Those rejected ballots are related to missing ID information mandated by the state's Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law this past year.