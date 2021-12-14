LIST: Who filed for the March 2022 primaries in Smith County?

"If candidates filed very close to the deadline, the Texas Secretary of the State website may not be updated with their information," Smith County officials said.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The filing period for the March Republican and Democratic primaries closed at 6 p.m. Monday.

Candidates had to file with either the Smith County Republican or Democratic chairs to be part of the 2022 primaries.

To find out who is running in Smith County, continue reading below. To see candidates who have filed on the state and federal level visit https://bit.ly/3ESG769.

If candidates filed very close to the deadline, the Texas Secretary of the State website may not yet be updated with their information, according to David Stein, Smith County Republican Party Chair.