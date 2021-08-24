Texas AG Ken Paxton's office clears him after allegations by former high-ranking staffers

A federal investigation into Paxton's conduct is still underway.

AUSTIN, Texas — An internal investigation undertaken by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office (OAG) has cleared the state's top attorney of breaking any laws after allegations last year by several high-ranking aides.

The attorney general's office released the 374-page report Tuesday morning, including documents that it says bolster its conclusion. It said that former top assistants to Paxton who clamed in October that they believe he was possibly violating several state and federal laws had "no basis" for their allegations.

Instead, it said that Paxton's actions related to his relationship with Austin investor Nate Paul were legal and that there is no evidence that Paxton was abusing his office to benefit Paul.

The report did not say who in the AG's office conducted the investigation.

The issue arose after Paxton's former assistants reported their suspicions to federal investigators, triggering an ongoing investigation by the FBI. There is no word on when that investigation will be complete; no charges have been filed, although the FBI has subpoened documents from Paxton's office in the case.

The former employees – who either resigned or who Paxton fired – contended that Paxton was using his office to benefit Paul, who had contributed signifcantly to his campaign.

"There is no evidence that actions taken by OAG were in response to a 'quid pro quo'," the investigation concluded. "This finding is supported by the evidence collected to this point, and OAG will continue to conduct a review of any evidence presented, as the duty is ongoing to seek the truth of these matters."