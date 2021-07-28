Texas Deputy AG apologizes after calling Simone Biles a 'national embarrassment'

Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz apologized after a post about Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympic events.

AUSTIN, Texas — Olympic champion and Spring resident Simone Biles has found plenty of support around the world after withdrawing from both team and individual all-around gymnastics competitions in Tokyo.

But there’s one state official who wasn’t among her well-wishers.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Texas Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz called Biles a ‘national embarrassment.’

His full tweet, which quote-tweeted video from Kerri Strug’s 1996 Olympic performance on an injured ankle, read, ‘Compare this with our selfish, childish national embarrassment,. Simone Biles.’

Late this afternoon, Reitz tweeted again about Biles, though this time, apologizing to the gymnastics superstar.

I owe @Simone_Biles an apology. A big one. My statement: pic.twitter.com/SZI8YRI3WO — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) July 28, 2021

Biles had pulled out of the Olympic competitions, saying she needed to focus on her mental health. It's still not clear if she'll participate in next week's individual events.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton later tweeted his support support for Biles.

Today I learned about a very inappropriate and insensitive tweet by one of our employees.



This will be handled internally. pic.twitter.com/xln30VxVFl — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) July 28, 2021